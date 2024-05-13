Chicago White Sox Get Excellent News on Health Front with Regards to Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox, rained out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, got some good news on the health front with regards to Luis Robert Jr., who has been out most of the season with a hip issue.
Per Sox reporter James Fegan on social media:
Pedro Grifol said Luis Robert will hopefully start playing games in Arizona by the end of the week.
Danny Mendick was packing his bags for a rehab assignment in Charlotte this afternoon.
Dominic Leone will be throwing live BPs soon and probably won’t need a rehab assignment.
After a dreadful 3-22 start, the White Sox have won nine of their last 16 games, and getting Robert back would be a further boon to the team's lineup, outfield defense and general confidence.
An All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner last season, Robert Jr. is one of the most talented players in baseball. The 26-year-old hit 38 homers and drove in 80 runs in 2023 while stealing 20 bases a season ago. He's a lifetime .278 hitter who made his Major League debut in 2020.
Robert Jr. also won a Gold Glove in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and earned MVP votes last year.
The White Sox are widely expected to trade a slew of veterans and expiring contracts at the trade deadline this year, but they are expected to hold onto Robert Jr.
The Sox will take on the Nationals again on Tuesday, with a doubleheader beginning at 4:40 p.m. ET. The next game will follow at 8:10 p.m. ET.
