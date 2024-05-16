Garrett Crochet Stays Hot, Passes Chris Sale in Chicago White Sox History Books
Garrett Crochet has gone through an up-and-down 2024 regular season thus far, but the lefty more than stepped up for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
Crochet took the mound in the series finale against the Washington Nationals, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings to lead his team to a 2-0 win. He allowed three hits and three walks while picking up six strikeouts.
Wednesday marked Crochet's 10th start of the season – the most in the American League – and the 10th start of his MLB career. Through those 10 starts, Crochet has racked up 70 strikeouts.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is a franchise record for the White Sox. Chris Sale was the previous leader, recording 68 strikeouts in his first 10 starts in 2012.
Crochet made his MLB debut back in 2020 and was a key member of Chicago's bullpen in 2021. After missing all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, Crochet made 13 relief appearances in 2023.
Opening Day 2024 marked Crochet's first career start in the big leagues. Crochet went on to allow just four runs in 18.0 innings across his first three starts, solidifying his spot in the White Sox's rotation in the process.
Crochet lost three straight starts in mid-April, though, giving up 17 earned runs in 11.2 innings.
The 24-year-old southpaw has since stabilized his production, as he has only sacrificed three earned runs over his last four outings. He is now 4-4 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.006 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings on the season.
Factoring out his shaky stretch last month, Crochet would be 4-1 with a 1.58 ERA, 0.625 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Crochet has a long way to go if he wants to become the next Chris Sale, who made seven All-Star appearances and was a perennial Cy Young contender, but he has certainly gotten off to a solid start here in 2024.
The White Sox won't have Crochet make a start in their upcoming road series against the New York Yankees. The left-hander is next slated to take the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays next week.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.