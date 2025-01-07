Cincinnati Reds Designate Former Top Prospect For Assignment Following Shocking Trade
On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds made a surprising trade for former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Gavin Lux.
Charlie Goldsmith, who covers the Reds, had the information:
With Cincinnati, Lux figures to fulfill a super-utility role and continues to add length to their roster.
As a result of the move, the team was forced to designate Roansy Contreras for assignment. They'll now have five days to trade him or put him on waivers. They had just picked up Contereras earlier this offseason after he was DFA'd by the Texas Rangers.
The 25-year-old Contreras was ranked as the No. 71 prospect in baseball back in 2022, according to MLB.com. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 and went 9-12 over parts of four seasons with the organization. He had a 4.83 ERA over 53 appearances (30 starts).
Pittsburgh had acquired him in the trade that sent Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees.
Given his age and former prospect status, it's easy to see Contreras getting another chance this offseason. With pitchers and catchers reporting in just about five weeks, he'll hope to latch on before spring training so he can get a realistic chance of making a roster.
With Contreras gone, the Reds still have Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Nick Martinez, Owen White, Graham Ashcraft and Brady Singer as rotation candidates.
The Reds finished fourth in the National League Central a season ago, missing the playoffs. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.