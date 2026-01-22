Red Sox Headline List of 5 Suitors for Mariners' Eugenio Suárez: Insider

The Seattle Mariners took a risk at the trade deadline last season when they swung a trade for infielder Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez was solid down the stretch for the Mariners, but they came up short of the American League pennant and World Series title. That leaves Suárez in free agency this offseason.

MLB's Mark Feinsand linked Suárez to five teams, the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox, in free agency this winter.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Suárez is the biggest bat left on the market, and the Pirates, Tigers and Reds would all make sense as they look to add some pop to their respective lineups," Feinsand wrote. "A return to Seattle would also be a natural fit for Suárez, though the team that could now make a push for him is the Red Sox, who lost Alex Bregman and missed out on Bo Bichette, leaving a hole in the infield. Suárez could play third base, shifting Marcelo Mayer back to second base."

The Mariners make sense as a suitor for Suárez for a few reasons. They've lost out on Jorge Polanco, which leaves them looking for help on the infield dirt. Retaining Suárez should be affordable enough to be realistic.

The Reds had Suárez on their roster a few years ago, but they cut ties with him as they began rebuilding. Now they're contending and looking to add pop to their lineup. Signing Suárez to a one- or two-year deal as a designated hitter would make a lot of sense for the Reds. The Pirates are in a very similar boat to the Reds. They both need pop in the middle of their lineup.

The Tigers and Red Sox were both reportedly pursuing Alex Bregman, but they missed out on him to the Chicago Cubs. As a result, they could pivot to the next best third baseman on the market in Suárez.

Boston might make the most sense, as it's the most aggressive team on this list. Signing Suárez to a one- or two-year deal would push off their big issue at third base for another year or two.

