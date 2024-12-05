Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins Have Top Odds to Get Number One Pick in MLB Draft
The order for the 2025 MLB Draft will be revealed next Tuesday night as part of the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas.
Remember, as of a few years ago, there is a draft lottery among teams that missed the playoffs, similar to what we see in the NBA. It is no longer based solely on record, as in the NFL.
With that, the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies both have the best odds to receive the No. 1 pick, at 22.5 percent each. The Cleveland Guardians got the No. 1 pick in 2024 despite having only two percent odds, so crazy things do happen.
Both the Marlins and Rockies could drastically use the top pick, as they both put together dreadful seasons in 2024. Colorado went 61-101 while Miami was 62-100. The Chicago White Sox, who went 41-121, are ineligible for the top pick because of some complex collective bargaining agreements.
It's ironic to see the Rockies and Marlins paired together here since they both entered the league at the same time (1993). The Rockies have never had the No. 1 pick in the draft, but they did select pitcher Gregory Reynolds No. 2 overall out of Stanford back in 2006.
The recently non-tendered Brendan Rodgers was the No. 3 pick in 2015.
The Marlins selected former All-Star first baseman Adrian Gonzalez at No. 1 overall back in 2000. They also selected pitcher Josh Beckett at No. 2 in 1999. He helped the Marlins win the World Series back in 2003.
