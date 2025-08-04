Miami Marlins Sweep Yankees, Do Something Not Seen in Last 11 Years of Baseball History
After sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend for the first time in franchise history, the Miami Marlins accomplished baseball history that hasn't happened in the last 11 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Marlins are the first team to reach .500 after being 16+ games under since the 2014 Rays
Only others to do so in the wild card era:
2008 CLE
2006 FLA
2004 TB
h/t @EliasSports
The Marlins are now 55-55 on the season, which is a great testament to the skills and resilience of first-year manager Clayton McCullough, who came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers staff. But it's not just him, it's Kyle Stowers and his 25 home runs, as well as the ability to overcome several obstacles:
The payroll factor
According to Fangraphs, the Marlins have a $69 million payroll for this season, which is the smallest in baseball. In fact, it's $9 million behind the A's, who have the second-lowest, and $14 million behind the Chicago White Sox, who are third.
The trade factor
Since the start of the 2024 season, the Marlins have traded away nearly recognizable name. They shipped Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres early on in 2024 and also sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees at the trade deadline of that season. They shipped out Jesus Luzardo before the 2025 season, sending him to the division-rival Phillies.
The Marlins also let Jorge Soler walk in free agency before the 2024 season, and he was a key factor in their 2023 playoff run as well.
The injury factor
Working back from Tommy John surgery, 22-year-old Eury Perez has only made 10 starts this season. Furthermore, Ryan Weathers only made five starts. Sandy Alcantara, also working back from Tommy John surgery this season, has taken a while to get going, registering a 6.36 ERA in 21 starts.
Despite all that, the Marlins enter play on Monday at six games back of the final wild card spot. They'll play the Houston Astros on Monday night.
