Colorado Rockies Release Jhoulys Chacín

After eight seasons and two stints with the Colorado Rockies, it appears that Jhoulys Chacín's time in The Centennial State is over for good.

The Rockies announced the veteran right-hander's release on Thursday, using their off day to create an opening on their 40-man roster. Chacín was in the midst of a poor season, recording a 7.61 ERA over 35 games and 47.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen. With the Rockies in dead last in the National League West, the club decided to move on from 34-year-old.

Chacín's release didn't draw much attention in the baseball world, but the Venezuelan quietly established himself as one of the most successful pitchers in team history during his multiple stops in Colorado.

Chacín first joined the franchise as an international free agent in 2004, and he debuted with the Rockies in 2009 at just 21 years old. That began his initial six-year stint in Denver, a span that saw Chacín go 38-48 with a 3.78 ERA from 2009-2014 while pitching mostly as a starter. He was especially sharp from 2010-2011, recording a 3.48 ERA over 331.1 innings pitched.

The Rockies released Chacín in March 2015 after he endured an inconsistent and injury-plagued 2014 season. He bounced around for a few years after that, pitching at the major league level for the Diamondbacks, Braves, Angels, Padres, Brewers and Red Sox. He also spent time with the Cleveland, Twins and Yankees organizations.

Chacín returned to the Rockies as a reliever in April 2021. He tallied a 4.34 ERA over 46 games last season before re-signing with Colorado on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

Chacín ranks second on the Rockies' all-time ERA list with a 4.05 mark, and his 13.9 bWAR is sixth. Chacín is 10th in franchise history with 45 wins and ninth with 598 strikeouts.