Corbin Carroll Joins Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio in MLB History Books

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is just 25 years old and yet he has had a monster start to his Major League Baseball career.

Carroll somehow is now in his fifth big league season. On Wednesday, Carroll played in his 500th career game already and he has put himself in some elite company. In fact, Carroll is one of just three players in big league history to rack up 80-plus homers and 45-plus triples in their first 500 games, joining New York Yankees legends Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.

Players with 80+ HR, 45+ triples in first 500 games:



Corbin Carroll

Joe DiMaggio

Lou Gehrig pic.twitter.com/Fb4TdyrGRy — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 11, 2026

MLB History Is Being Made By Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates a 3-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's insane. Any time you see names like DiMaggio and Gehrig, you know you're doing something right. Carroll entered the 2026 season after leading the National League in triples in three straight seasons. He led the league with 10 triples in 2023, 14 triples in 2024 and 17 triples in 2025. He already has three triples in 2026 and is leading the National League once again. In 500 games, he has 84 homers, 46 triples, 96 doubles and a .260/.342/.496 career slash line.

In comparison, Gehrig had 54 triples and 99 homers in his first 500 career games in the majors. DiMaggio kicked off his MLB career with the Yankees with 46 triples and 120 homers in his first 500 games in the majors.

That's a list that any big leaguer would love to be on. For Carroll, he's a bit behind both DiMaggio and Gehrig from a homer standpoint, but it's nothing to sneeze at here. The Diamondbacks clearly see a long-term future based around Carroll. They handed him an eight-year, $111 million long-term contract extension with a club option for the 2031 season as well.

Carroll is somehow just getting better. He has played in 12 games this season overall for Arizona and is slashing .333/.408/.690 with a 1.099 OPS to go along with two homers, 11 RBIs, one stolen base, three doubles, three triples and nine runs scored. He already has made Major League Baseball history and fans around the league should be taking notice. Again, it's rare to be on the same list as Gehrig or DiMaggio in any way. So, any time someone can do something that those two Yankees legends did, fans should know about it.

Major League Baseball is the best. On an almost daily basis, you can see some sort of history like this. It shows how good Carroll is and also makes fans around the league remember the stars of old. Simply put, baseball is the best.