Correa, Lindor Highlight Puerto Rico Roster for World Baseball Classic

The Puerto Rican National Team has assembled a very strong roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, including MLB stars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Jose Miranda. Here's a look at Puerto Rico's roster for the WBC, as of January 18.

Puerto Rico's national team will feature stars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Jose Miranda.

Puerto Rico reached the championship game of the last World Baseball Classic, in 2017, losing to the United States 8-0 at Dodger Stadium.

One noteworthy addition to Puerto Rico's team is MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship game Marcus Stroman, who pitched for the United States in the last event. Stroman has crossed over to join the team that the US beat in the championship, in hopes of delivering a championship to Puerto Rico.

The World Baseball Classic begins Mar. 8. Here's a look at Puerto Rico's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 18:

Projected Starting Lineup

C Christian Vazquez

1B Jose Miranda

2B Javier Baez

3B Carlos Correa

SS Francisco Lindor

LF Eddie Rosario

CF Kike Hernandez

RF MJ Melendez

Pitchers

Jose Berrios

Marcus Stroman

Edwin Diaz

Alexis Diaz

Jorge Lopez

Mychal Givens

Seth Lugo

Joe Jimenez

Emilio Pagan

Bench



Martin Maldanado

Roberto Perez

Emmanuel Rivera

Neftali Soto

Vimael Machin

