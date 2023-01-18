Correa, Lindor Highlight Puerto Rico Roster for World Baseball Classic
Two months out from the World Baseball Classic, Puerto Rico has assembled quite a roster for the 2023 event.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning, he tweeted out the Dominican Republic's preliminary roster.
Puerto Rico's national team will feature stars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Jose Miranda.
Puerto Rico reached the championship game of the last World Baseball Classic, in 2017, losing to the United States 8-0 at Dodger Stadium.
One noteworthy addition to Puerto Rico's team is MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship game Marcus Stroman, who pitched for the United States in the last event. Stroman has crossed over to join the team that the US beat in the championship, in hopes of delivering a championship to Puerto Rico.
The World Baseball Classic begins Mar. 8. Here's a look at Puerto Rico's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 18:
Projected Starting Lineup
C Christian Vazquez
1B Jose Miranda
2B Javier Baez
3B Carlos Correa
SS Francisco Lindor
LF Eddie Rosario
CF Kike Hernandez
RF MJ Melendez
Pitchers
Jose Berrios
Marcus Stroman
Edwin Diaz
Alexis Diaz
Jorge Lopez
Mychal Givens
Seth Lugo
Joe Jimenez
Emilio Pagan
Bench
Martin Maldanado
Roberto Perez
Emmanuel Rivera
Neftali Soto
Vimael Machin
