Could New York Mets Sign Trey Mancini?

After the Carlos Correa deal fell apart with the New York Mets, the Mets could still be in play for other free agents. Might Trey Mancini be one one of them? Jack Vita assesses how Mancini might fit on the Mets' roster, if they were to pursue the free agent outfielder and designated hitter.

After a 12-year, $315 million agreement with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, the New York Mets might not be finished filling out their roster for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Trey Mancini might be the best bat remaining on the open market.

Mancini, who turns 31 before Opening Day, slashed a career best .291/.364/.899 in 2019 for the Baltimore Orioles, in his final season before being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He missed the entirety of the 2020 season.

Mancini has been cancer-free since Nov. 2020, and in his two years since returning to baseball, he has remained a productive player, slashing .247/.323/.735 between 2021 and 2022.

Few predicted that the Mets would aggressively pursue Correa, but owner Steve Cohen and the Mets front office appeared to want another bat in their lineup.

Mancini may be the best hitter available. There has been little news in regards to Mancini and where he might wind up in recent weeks, but the Big Apple could be a logical home for him, if the Mets are interested.

The Mets platooned Darin Ruf with Daniel Vogelbach at the designated hitter position last season. Both players were acquired by the Mets via trade, prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Ruf struggled in his 28 games with the Mets, batting just .152. Ruf is under contract through 2023, so the Mets don't need to replace him, unless his output in a limited sample size last summer has raised concerns for the front office.

Mancini, like Ruf, is also a right-handed hitter, who could slot into the DH spot versus left-handed pitchers. He could also play some outfield and first base, as manager Buck Showalter sees fit.

At this time, there are no reports linking Mancini to the Mets, but a short-term deal with Mancini might make sense for both parties.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.