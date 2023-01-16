Dansby Swanson Posts New Instagram Photos with Wife Mallory Swanson

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson recently posted new photos on his Instagram account with his wife Mallory Pugh Swanson. The couple showed off their wedding rings, one month after they were married.

The couple was dressed up nicely, in what appeared to be professionally photographed pictures. The couple showed off their wedding rings.

Swanson's caption read, "You make it easy."

Swanson and Pugh were wed last month, after several years of dating. Pugh is a member of the US Women's National Soccer Team. The couple will now be playing professional sports in the same city, after Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Pugh has been a member of the Chicago Red Stars since 2021.

Swanson will join the Cubs at spring training next month, in anticipation of his first of seven seasons with his new club. He joined the club with the hope of winning another World Series, and bringing another championship to the city of Chicago.

The Cubs last won the World Series in 2016, defeating the Cleveland Indians in seven games. The Cubs have not won a single playoff game since 2017.

The Cubs have had an active offseason, signing Swanson, along with free agents Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly, Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer, Tucker Barnhart, Brad Boxberger and Trey Mancini. They are coming off a 74-win season in 2022.

