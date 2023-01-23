Detroit Tigers Catcher Speaks Out Against MLB Adding Pitch Clock

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase isn't happy about Major League Baseball's decision to add a pitch clock. He recently shared his thoughts with Detroit reporters about the new rule changes.

Baseball is going to be looking a little different in 2023.

Major League Baseball will introduce a number of new rule changes in the coming season, including restrictions on defensive shifts, and the addition of a 15-second pitch clock.

One Detroit Tigers player isn't very excited about the changes, however.

Tigers catcher Eric Haase recently shared his thoughts on MLB's addition of the pitch clock with Detroit reporters.

“I really don’t understand the need for it, honestly," Haase said. "A couple of years ago, they wanted us to take more time between innings to make sure we got the commercials going and everything. Now, they’re trying to speed it up. I just don’t think the game needs it. We’re growing revenues every single year. There’s no shortage of fans. There’s no shortage of young fans at the games. I just don’t see the need for it.”

Haase batted .254 with a .305 On Base Percentage, .748 OPS, 14 home runs and 44 RBI in 110 games in 2022.

I recently spoke on the Jack Vita Show with Houston Astros pitcher JP France about the changes coming to MLB. France isn't exactly excited about the pitch clock himself, either. You can catch the full conversation here:

