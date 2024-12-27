Detroit Tigers Making Major Change with Former Top Prospect in 2025
On Friday morning, news broke that the Detroit Tigers were signing free agent infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal worth $15 million.
After that news became official, we wrote a story hypothesizing that the Tigers would play Torres at second or third base, with Colt Keith playing the other spot. As a result of that assumption, we surmised that the Tigers were no longer real suitors for Alex Bregman.
Fast forward a few hours later and the whole picture has changed. We know that Torres will play second base for Detroit, but Keith will instead move to first base in a shocking move. That would seem to re-open the door for Bregman as a third base target. Furthermore, it would seem to be that former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson might be on the trade block.
The 23-year-old Keith is a former top prospect who made his debut in 2024 as the Tigers made the playoffs. In 148 games, he hit .260 with 13 homers and 61 RBI. He's a big part of the Tigers future, having signed a six-year contract before ever even playing in a major league game.
The Tigers have several young infielders in the fold for 2025, so it remains to be seen if they will actually go after Bregman. Torkelson has already been displaced, but what will happen to Trey Sweeney, Zack McKinstry and Jace Jung?
The Tigers finished third in the American League Central and advanced to the ALDS before losing to the Cleveland Guardians.
