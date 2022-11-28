Skip to main content
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

The 2023 season will be Miguel Cabrera’s 21st in the majors. He hopes to stay involved with the Detroit Tigers after he retires.

The 2023 season will be Miguel Cabrera’s 21st in the majors. He hopes to stay involved with the Detroit Tigers after he retires.

As Miguel Cabrera prepares for his 21st season in the majors, he expects it to be his last.

The Tigers first baseman and designated hitter plans on retiring after the 2023 season. Doing so would bring an end to a Hall of Fame career that has already featured two MVP Awards, a Triple Crown, a World Series championship with the Marlins, over 3,000 hits and more than 500 home runs.

A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champ, Cabrera is set to make $32 million in 2023, the final year of an eight-year, $248-million contract.

“I think it’s going to be my last year. I feel a little weird to say that,” the 39-year-old Cabrera said Monday, per MLB.com. “I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

Cabrera said that one of his primary goals is to stay healthy in 2023. That was an issue for him last season, as knee pain limited his availability and effectiveness. Cabrera was diagnosed with a chronic right knee issue in 2019.

“I wanna be healthy,” said Cabrera, who slashed .254/.305/.317 with just five home runs and 43 RBI over 112 games last season. “I want to go out there and perform good.”

Cabrera added that he won’t worry about playing every day in 2023, instead deferring to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

“I don’t got to worry about if I’m going to play every day or not,” Cabrera said. “If you give me a chance, I’ll play. If not, I’m gonna support the team. You gotta be a good teammate.”

Whenever Cabrera officially retires, he won’t leave baseball or the Tigers behind.

He hopes to remain involved with the organization, and he envisions himself in a role that allows him to help young players. Nothing has been set in stone just yet, however.

“I got time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, help a lot of people," Cabrera said, "because I love baseball."

USATSI_18845731
News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19181188_168388303_lowres
News

Jose Abreu's Exit is a Chance for White Sox to Improve Defensively

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18866307_168388303_lowres
News

Is Tim Anderson Ready to Lead Chicago White Sox After Jose Abreu Departure?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19072319_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Primed to Fill Jose Abreu's Shoes at First Base

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19084135_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19044668_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Upgrade at First Base, Add Free Agent Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
Untitled
News

Blue Jays', Braves' Great Fred McGriff Belongs in Baseball's Hall of Fame

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19314398_168388303_lowres
News

Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_13477823
News

Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday

By Gary Phillips