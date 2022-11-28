Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Expects To Retire After 2023 Season

As Miguel Cabrera prepares for his 21st season in the majors, he expects it to be his last.

The Tigers first baseman and designated hitter plans on retiring after the 2023 season. Doing so would bring an end to a Hall of Fame career that has already featured two MVP Awards, a Triple Crown, a World Series championship with the Marlins, over 3,000 hits and more than 500 home runs.

A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champ, Cabrera is set to make $32 million in 2023, the final year of an eight-year, $248-million contract.

“I think it’s going to be my last year. I feel a little weird to say that,” the 39-year-old Cabrera said Monday, per MLB.com. “I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

Cabrera said that one of his primary goals is to stay healthy in 2023. That was an issue for him last season, as knee pain limited his availability and effectiveness. Cabrera was diagnosed with a chronic right knee issue in 2019.

“I wanna be healthy,” said Cabrera, who slashed .254/.305/.317 with just five home runs and 43 RBI over 112 games last season. “I want to go out there and perform good.”

Cabrera added that he won’t worry about playing every day in 2023, instead deferring to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

“I don’t got to worry about if I’m going to play every day or not,” Cabrera said. “If you give me a chance, I’ll play. If not, I’m gonna support the team. You gotta be a good teammate.”

Whenever Cabrera officially retires, he won’t leave baseball or the Tigers behind.

He hopes to remain involved with the organization, and he envisions himself in a role that allows him to help young players. Nothing has been set in stone just yet, however.

“I got time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, help a lot of people," Cabrera said, "because I love baseball."