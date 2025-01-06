Dylan Crews of Nationals Predicted as Runaway Winner For Rookie of the Year, Among Executives
According to major league executives, Washington Nationals outfield prospect Dylan Crews is the odds-on favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo polled people around the league and these were the the results:
Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals, 50 pct
Matt Shaw, 3B, Cubs, 18.8 pct
Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates, 10.4 pct
Jordan Lawlar, SS, D-backs, 6.3 pct
Crews is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball entering the season, according to MLB.com. The No. 2 pick in the draft (2023) out of LSU, Crews made a cameo at the big-league level in 2024. He hit .218 in 31 games with three homers, eight RBI and 12 stolen bases.
He was a .270 hitter at the minor league-levels in 2024, hitting 13 homers and bashing 21 doubles.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Crews thrust himself into the conversation as the top talent in the 2023 Draft on the strength of his improved plate discipline in college, rarely going outside the zone while teeing off on the pitches he could drive (particularly fastballs). He struggled a little more with offspeed stuff on the pro side, but his ability to adjust during his time as LSU speaks well to his chances of improvement in his first full season and beyond. Batting from a well-coiled right-handed stance, Crews packs at least plus power in his 6-foot frame.
The Nationals are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League East. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2019, when they won the only World Series in franchise history.
In addition to Crews, Washington has top prospects all over the field (CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Keibert Ruiz), so perhaps this is the year they put it all together in a loaded National League East.
