BREAKING: Washington Nationals Fire World Series-Winning Duo
After getting swept by the Boston Red Sox at home during the July 4 weekend, the Washington Nationals are making some big changes.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
BREAKING: The Washington Nationals have fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, sources tell ESPN.
Washington is in last place in the National League East at 37-53, which is hard to believe considering they feature some of the best young players in the game like James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.
The firing of Martinez and Rizzo signifies the end of the Nationals' World Series-era, as the team won the title in 2019 under their leadership.
However, it's been all downhill since then, as they gutted the roster bit-by-bit, trading away the likes of Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber. That young core was supposed to get them back to relevance, but it hasn't happened yet. Washington has finished last in three of the last four seasons.
In total, Martinez spent parts of eight years with Washington, going 500-621. He had two winning seasons (2018 and 2019), with 2019 being the only year he made the playoffs.
As we move toward the trade deadline, the Nationals figure to be clear sellers, with closer Kyle Finnegan figuring to attract interest on the market. The team won't trade the young core, hoping that the next manager can bring everything together.
With the Braves struggling and the Marlins locked in mediocrity, perhaps the Nats can move up the standings in 2026.
