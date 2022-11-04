Eagles Soar to 8-0 While Astros Take 3-2 WS Lead in Philadelphia, Houston Clash

Philadelphia and Houston's Major League Baseball and National Football League teams clashed Thursday night, with mixed results.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, as the Astros now take a 3-2 series lead.

In Houston, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to a perfect 8-0 with their 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Eagles are now off to an 8-0 start for the first time in franchise history.

Neither home team won Thursday night. The Astros won in Philadelphia, as the Eagles won in Houston.

The Phillies now find themselves on the brink of elimination for the first time in the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs. The Phillies have not yet played an elimination game this postseason.

The Astros and Phillies will each have Friday off as a travel day, as the series shifts back to Houston. The Phillies will need to win back-to-back road games at Minute Maid Park, in order to win their first World Series championship since 2008. The Phillies have already won back-to-back road games this postseason, as they beat the St. Louis Cardinals in game one and game two of the National League Wild Card Series to advance to the National League Championship Series.

The Astros are now just one win away from planning their first championship parade since 2017. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, but have since had the championship tainted by the sign-stealing scandal. The Astros have not won another any other World Series.

Game six is set for Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

