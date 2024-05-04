Fans Shocked to See Former Nationals, Phillies Star Jayson Werth at Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby is always a star-studded event, but many fans who tuned in were surprised to see one particular familiar face on Saturday.
Former Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was featured on the NBC broadcast during the post parade. Werth, who was known for his long, flowing hair during his later playing days, was still borderline unrecognizable at the event.
It wasn't shocking that Werth was at Churchill Downs, though, considering he is the co-owner of Dornoch, a horse that boasts 20-to-1 odds to win the Derby.
Still, fans online were pleasantly surprised to see Werth, comparing his unique look to Kid Rock, Jared Leto and others.
Werth, 44, hasn't played in the big leagues since 2017.
After playing two years for the Toronto Blue Jays and another two with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Werth landed with the Phillies in 2007. He turned out to be a key piece of Philadelphia's 2008 World Series championship squad, then he made the All-Star Game in 2009.
Werth signed with the Nationals ahead of the 2011 season, joining the club just as they started to come into their own post-relocation. He spent seven seasons with the franchise, earning NL MVP votes in 2013 and 2014.
The outfielder tried to continue his career with the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but he wound up retiring that summer.
In his MLB career, Werth was a .267 hitter with 1,469 hits, 229 home runs, 799 RBI, 132 stolen bases, an .816 OPS and a 29.2 WAR.
Now a few years removed from playing baseball, Werth has bought into the world of horse racing.
Dornoch is looking to win the Kentucky Derby, which is the first leg of the famed Triple Crown. Dornoch's brother, Mage, won the event in 2023.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.