Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals Playing Double-Header Tuesday Following Rain Out
The Chicago White Sox are hosting the Washington Nationals for a double-header on Tuesday.
The two teams were supposed to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, but the opener got postponed due to rain.
Game one of the double-header will get underway at 4:40 p.m. ET, while game two is scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. ET, or 30 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The start time of Tuesday night's game was pushed back from 7:40 p.m. ET in order to make room for the afternoon makeup game.
Fans who had tickets to Tuesday night's contest will be allowed to attend both games of the double-header.
As for fans who were planning on going to Monday night's matchup, season ticket holders will get a credit added to their account for game tickets and parking. All other fans will have to seek refunds from whichever provider they got the tickets from.
The Nationals have only ever played eight road games against the White Sox since relocating to DC in 2005. During their 36 seasons as the Montreal Expos, the club only made the trip down to the Southside of Chicago once, playing three games at Comiskey Park II in 2002.
Washington won both of their series against Chicago when the stadium was still called U.S. Cellular Field, taking two out of three in both 2011 and 2016. They returned to Guaranteed Rate Field for two games in 2019, splitting the series 1-1.
Altogether, the Nationals are 5-3 with a plus-21 run differential when they visit the White Sox.
Chicago currently boasts the worst record in the American League at 12-29. Washington, on the other hand, is 19-20, putting the club on pace for its best record since they won the World Series in 2019.
