Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Rises to the Top of All-Time Record Books After Gem
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets on Wednesday, 10-5, at Citizens Bank Park.
With the win, the Phillies moved to 31-13 while the loss dropped the Mets to 19-23. The Phillies are currently in first place in the National League East, leading the Atlanta Braves by 3.0 games. The Mets are 11.0 games back and in fourth.
Philly has now won eight of its last 10.
Though the final score ended up looking like this was an offensive game, make no mistake that the story was once again the pitching of Phillies' lefty Ranger Suarez. On the early track for the National League Cy Young Award, Suarez went 5.0 innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three, moving to 8-0 on the year with a 1.37 ERA.
That 1.37 ERA puts him at the top of some insane team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Ranger Suárez’s 1.37 is the lowest ERA by a Phillies pitcher in his 1st 9 starts of a season, since ER became official in the NL (1912)
The 28-year-old native of Venezuela made his major league debut in 2018 with the Phillies and has spent all seven years of his career with the organization. He is on pace to shatter his career-high in wins (10) and has emerged as the best statistical pitcher in a rotation that features the highly-paid Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
Lifetime, Suarez is 37-21 with a 3.18 ERA. He has struck out 58 batters in 59.0 innings this season thus far.
The Phillies and Mets will play again on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET.
