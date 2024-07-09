First All-Star Appearance Means a Lot For Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay third baseman Isaac Paredes is a quiet guy by nature, but he couldn't hold back the smiles on Sunday when Rays manager Kevin Cash announced to the team that Paredes had been selected to his first major-league All-Star Game.
Paredes will be a reserve on Bruce Bochy's squad when the American League takes on the National League next Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Paredes plans to soak it all in.
“I'm hoping to keep my emotions in control, and enjoy the moment when I’m there,'' Paredes said through translater Manny Navarro on Tuesday in the Rays' clubhouse prior to their game with the New York Yankees. "All day Sunday, I had time to think about it a little bit, and then on Monday when my family showed up, I had more time to process it.
"There was a lot of emotions when Cash told everyone about it. It’s just something that you can’t control, that your body feels like you’re in two bodies. There’s a first time for everything, and this is the first time for me. It’s going to be a great experience.''
Paredes is an unassuming 25-year-old from Sonoro, Mexico. He started his pro career with the Detroit Tigers, but didn't do much in his first trip to the big leagues, playing in 57 total games in 2020 and 2021. He hit .220 and .208 each season, with just two total homers and 11 RBIs.
But the Rays liked his potential and traded All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows to Detroit on April 5, 2022 to get him. He spent April in Triple-A, but was called up on May 1 and has never looked back. He hit just .205 that first year with the Rays, but he showed some power for the first time, ripping 20 home runs.
He hit 31 dingers a year ago with 98 RBIs and raised his batting average to .250. This year, he's already hit 14 homers with 46 RBIs — both team highs — and has a career-high .266 batting average. He's became, you guessed it, a star. All 65 homers have been to the left side of the field for this true pull hitter.
“There’s been a lot to learn from my teammates and my coaches, and there’s always a lot to learn to get better and do things the right way,'' Paredes said, praising everyone in Tampa Bay who's helped him get better since the trade from Detroit.
Rays manager Kevin Cash is certainly thrilled to have him.
“He’s meant a lot to us. We were fortunate to acquire him, and we gave up a really good player (Austin Meadows) to get him,'' Cash said. "Did we know this power was going to be there? Probably not. We knew we were getting a kid with a lot of hitability, but the power has developed over time.
"His mentality has developed in knowing who he is and sticking to his game plan. There are a lot of guys who pull the ball, but he’s just really good at it. He knows where his strength is, and he’s good at timing up all the pitches. That’s hitting the ball down the third base line.''