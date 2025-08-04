Astros Give Notable Injury Update on Isaac Paredes Days After Trading for Carlos Correa
Days after the Astros traded with the Twins to bring Carlos Correa back to Houston in order to replace the injured Isaac Paredes at third base, the team offered a pretty big update on Paredes's injury status.
Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters on Monday that Paredes has a severe hamstring strain but chose to forego season-ending surgery, and instead rehab the injury in hopes of making a return in the 2025 season, The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported. Paredes received a PRP injection and will rest for quite some time before the team can re-evaluate his chances of returning this year.
If Paredes had elected to undergo surgery, the recovery time would've been six months, meaning he would be out until the 2026 season.
Paredes last played on July 19 when he suffered the hamstring strain while running to first base after hitting a single. He was then placed on the 10-day injured list.
The Astros then traded for Correa on July 31 and chose to start him at third base for the first time in his MLB career. He had previously only ever played shortstop. It was a reunion for Correa in Houston, as he spent his first seven seasons there before he landed with the Twins in 2022. He waived his no-trade clause in order to go back to the Astros.