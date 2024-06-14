Former Chicago White Sox' Star and Former MVP Gets Released By Houston Astros
After a dreadful start to his 2024 season, former American League MVP Jose Abreu has been released by the Houston Astros.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the information on social media:
The Houston Astros released first baseman José Abreu. He is owed more than $30 million on the free agent deal he signed last year.
The 37-year-old native of Cuba was hitting just .124 with a .167 on-base percentage through 113 at-bats. The team had already sent him to the complex league to work on his timing but evidently didn't feel like he'd made enough strides to warrant a roster spot.
One of the most accomplished players of the last decade, Abreu is a .283 career hitter who has 263 home runs. He's played in the United States for 11 years since coming over from Cuba in 2014. A three-time All-Star, Abreu spent nine years with the Chicago White Sox and two with the Astros. He started slow in 2023 but rebounded to have 18 homers and 90 RBI as the Astros got to the ALCS.
Once he passes through waivers, he'll be available for any time to sign for the league minimum (with the Astros picking up the rest of the tab). Because of the low financial stakes, it's highly likely that an offense-needy team will take a stab on him. The Seattle Mariners are known to be looking for help and could potentially take a flier.
Abreu led the American League in RBI in 2019 and won the MVP in the COVID 2020 season.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.