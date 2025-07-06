Cleveland Guardians Could Reportedly Make Shocking Trade at Trade Deadline
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cleveland Guardians could make a shocking decision at the trade deadline later this month.
He says on Sunday that the team could move on from closer Emmanuel Clase, despite an affordable contract through 2028.
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox, while also potentially moving outfielder Lane Thomas and perhaps closer Emmanuel Clase.
Clase should bring in a haul of prospects if the Guardians move him. He is under team control through 2028, owed $6.4 million in 2026 with $10 million club options in 2027 and 2028.
It's unclear why exactly the team would trade Clase, who is one of the top bullpen arms in the league, when he still has several years of value to them. Clase put together one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen in 2024, going 4-2 with a 0.61 ERA. He saved 47 games, leading the American League in that category for the third consecutive year.
He hasn't been as good this season, but he's still been solid, going 4-2 with a 3.13 ERA. He has 18 saves for a disappointing Cleveland team that is 40-47 this season. They won the American League Central in 2024, but are now in fourth place in the division, entering play on Sunday.
They'll finish out a series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon before starting the final week before the All-star break.
