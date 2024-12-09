Former Chicago White Sox Star Dick Allen Earns Election to Baseball Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for Chicago White Sox legend Dick Allen, who earned election into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night. He was voted in via the Classic Committee.
Former Chicago White Sox Most Valuable Player Dick Allen, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Classic Era Committee.
The 78-year-old Allen spent 15 years in the big leagues with the White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the Rookie of the Year Award with the Phillies in 1964 before winning the American League MVP Award with the White Sox in 1972. He led the American League in home runs that season with 37, while also leading the league in RBI at 113. It was a banner year for Allen, who also led the American League in walks and slugging percentage (.603). He led all of baseball in on-base percentage at .420.
Allen's election in this week of all weeks is somewhat ironic, given that his White Sox teammate from that era, Bill Melton, just passed away from a short health battle. While Allen led the American League in homers in 1972, Melton led the league in jacks during the 1971 season.
Dave Parker also earned election into the Hall of Fame via the Classic Era Committee. The rest of the Hall of Famers will be announced in January. The ceremony in Cooperstown is set for July 27, 2025.
