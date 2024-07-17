Former Cy Young Winner Hits Free Agency Yet Again After Getting Released By Brewers
Former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel has hit the open market again after clearing waivers and being released by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Keuchel had been acquired from the Seattle Mariners to help the Brewers' ailing rotation and he made four starts with Milwaukee, going 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. He gave up 10 earned runs in 16.2 innings, striking out 11. Now a free agent once again, Keuchel will look for another opportunity in the big leagues.
With the Mariners Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Keuchel had gone 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA this season. He never appeared in a big league game for Seattle.
The 36-year-old Keuchel has put together a very solid career, even if he's massively tailed off in the last few years. He's a 13-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Brewers. He won a Cy Young with the Astros back in 2015 and helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017.
He got to the playoffs with Houston in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and then again with the Braves in 2019 and the White Sox in 2020. Lifetime, he's 103-92 with a 4.04 ERA. In addition to winning a Cy Young Award, he is also a two-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner.
If another team signs him, he'll be able to sign for a prorated version of the league minimum. Perhaps a team that is looking for an innings eater will give him a call.
