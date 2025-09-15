MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal Apologizes After Collision With Cameraman Goes Viral
The Brewers' magical season marched on over this past weekend as Milwaukee took two of three from the visiting Cardinals. Saturday night's 9-8 victory was the most enjoyable. The Brew Crew rallied and pulled off a comeback with a three-run ninth inning before walking off St. Louis in extra innings. It also resulted in a rather unexpected postgame exchange that wound up going viral.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was on the ground for Saturday's contest with Fox Sports and interviewed Milwaukee's Andruw Monasterio postgame, whose single in the bottom of the 10th sealed the win for his team. As is tradition Monasterio's teammates ran over during the interview and dumped water all over him in celebration. Rosenthal scrambled to get out of the way and ended up colliding with a Brewers photographer. Rosenthal looked incredibly displeased about the situation and caught a ton of criticism for how he acted following what was a clearly accidental collision.
On Monday, Rosenthal addressed the issue on MLB Network's Foul Territory and clarified what happened before he apologized for the clip.
"I want to talk about what happened Saturday night, when I accidentally bowled over Scott Paulus, the Brewers' team photographer, when I was getting out of the way of the Brewers dumping water on Andruw Monasterio," Rosenthal said. "When I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything. I had to continue the interview. We were live, folks. On national television. Couldn't stop.
"That said, I felt awful about what happened. Afterward I went up to Scott, who I worked with in pits before over the years, and I apologized. I apologized profusely. Because let's face it— I don't think that you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation. So, yeah, sure, I apologized."
Rosenthal went on to note that Fox Sports is covering the AL playoffs this year so he won't see the Brewers again unless they make the World Series. Should that happen he looks forward to "sharing a laugh" with Paulus about the situation.
The Brewers are 91-59 after the weekend of play and have their sights set on a trip to the Fall Classic, where Rosenthal awaits.