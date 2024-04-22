Former Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer Makes History in the Mexican League
Jettisoned by Major League Baseball, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer made history on multiple fronts in the Mexican League on Sunday.
Per @LMBMemes on social media:
ES DE OTRO NIVEL TREVOR BAUER HACIENDO HISTORIA
-14 ponches en 5 entradas
- 9 ponches de manera consecutiva
- 12 strikes de manera consecutiva
- Poncho a los 3 bateadores con 9 lanzamiento en una sola entrada
Translated via Google translate, that reads like this:
IT'S ANOTHER LEVEL TREVOR BAUER MAKING HISTORY
-14 strikeouts in 5 innings
- 9 consecutive strikeouts
- 12 strikes in a row
- Struck out all 3 batters with 9 pitches in a single inning
The nine consecutive strikeouts appear to tie a record that has been done twice before in the league, back in 1979 and 1964.
The 33-year-old Bauer clearly still has the stuff to pitch in the Major Leagues, but he's being kept out. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely don't want to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Lifetime, he's 83-79 with a 3.79 ERA. He spent the 2023 season in Japan and the question remains if he'll ever get another chance in the big leagues.
