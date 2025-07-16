Now Pitching in Japan, Former Cy Young Winner is Doing Things No One Else Is, Good and Bad
Pitching in Japan with the Yokohama Baystars, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is doing things that few other pitchers in the NPB are doing, both good and bad.
Per Gaijin Baseball on social media:
Trevor Bauer becomes the first CL (Central League) pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts... but also made a lot of bad pitches, and the Hiroshima Carp took advantage.
His ERA climbs to 4.17, no other qualified starter in NPB has an ERA over 3.60.
Bauer, 34, has four wins in the NPB season. He's struck out 102 batters in 112.1 innings.
Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined games between 2021 and 2022.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico in 2024, and he won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
He's continued to express interest in returning to the major leagues, to no avail.
