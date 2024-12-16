Former GM Would Be 'Shocked' If New York Mets Don't Re-Sign Pete Alonso
Even after his late-season heroics gave the New York Mets life, Pete Alonso was still widely expected to leave Queens this winter.
That sentiment gained even more steam when the Mets signed outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract earlier this month. They still had a void to fill at first base, but it was unlikely that their front office was going to spend another $200 million or more to get Alonso to fill it.
And yet, Alonso is still a free agent in mid-December, and his potential return to New York seems to be back in the picture.
Steve Phillips, who was the Mets' general manager from 1997 to 2003, was a guest of MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Monday. Phillips was asked about how Alonso could fit into the Mets' new-look lineup, and the former executive made it clear how he believes things will play out.
"I'll be shocked if Alonso doesn't end up with the Mets," Phillips said. "I just think it's the right fit and I don't know that somebody will go beyond what the Mets are willing to do."
Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR in 2024, posting career-lows in several major categories. Still, the 30-year-old slugger made his fourth career All-Star appearance and still leads all NL players with 226 homers and 586 RBI since 2019.
Phillips broke down Alonso's market, and how it hasn't materialized the way he and agent Scott Boras initially believed it would. A $200 million contract no longer appears to be in play, and Alonso might not become MLB's highest-paid first baseman, either.
"I think that for Pete Alonso, their view there was that he was gonna get over $200 million, that he was gonna get the bigger payday, and I just don't think the market's there for first basemen," Phillips said. "We see Matt Olson, we see Freddie Freeman, both at around $160, $170 million. And I think Pete Alonso probably is slotted in there."
The resurgence in rumors pairing Alonso with the Mets comes alongside additional buzz that New York is interested in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. While that could be viewed as the Mets bluffing in order to gain leverage in their negotiations with Alonso, Phillips noted that Boras represents both players and would be able to sniff out any funny business.
As it stands, the Mets have Mark Vientos in place as their starting third baseman, but he can move to first if Bregman takes over in the hot corner. Alternatively, New York could re-sign Alonso, or find another free agent first baseman in Christian Walker or Rhys Hoskins.
Former top prospect Brett Baty, who has hit .215 with a .607 OPS and -0.7 WAR through 169 career MLB games, may have to start at third if the Mets do not make another big addition to their infield this offseason. Shortstop Luis De Los Santos, who New York snagged off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last month, also has experience at third.
