Mariners Predicted To Trade For Fan Favorite All-Star From Cardinals

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league this year, but they fell short of the World Series.

As the offseason started, the Mariners had three key players heading to free agency.

Josh Naylor was quickly signed to a new deal with the Mariners. Jorge Polanco bolted for a solid contract with the New York Mets, while Eugenio Suárez remains in free agency.

With Polanco gone and Suárez sitting in free agency, it's clear the Mariners need to find an infielder to fill the massive hole on their roster.

FanSided's Cody Williams predicted the Mariners would swing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan.

Mariners are the perfect landing spot for Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Mariners have been installed as the favorites for Donovan by insiders basically since the Winter Meetings, and it makes perfect sense," Williams wrote. "The M's aren't looking to take a step back after last season's run to the ALCS, but they also have already re-signed Josh Naylor while not expressing a ton of interest in reuniting with Eugenio Suarez and with Jorge Polanco signing with the Mets.

"That leaves a Donovan-sized hole in the infield, and Seattle still has a bevy of valuable prospects to deal from in order to appease Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals as they eye a long-term rebuild and reshaping. The Yankees, among others, could also make sense for Donovan, but the Mariners are for sure the safe bet at this point of the offseason."

Donovan is the perfect trade target for the Mariners.

He's a versatile defender, so the Mariners could use him as a replacement for Polanco at second base, or they could turn him into a utility man who plays second base, third base, and the corner outfield spots.

While Donovan is talented, it wouldn't cost the Mariners a huge haul to land him. They could likely land the star for one top prospect and a few lottery ticket options lower down their prospect rankings.

Either way, the Mariners are the perfect landing spot for Donovan.

