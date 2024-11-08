Former Tampa Bay Rays OF Sam Fuld Makes Big Decision with Philadelphia Phillies
Sam Fuld, a former major league outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays, is taking a step back in his career in order to take a giant step forward.
Fuld is turning over his general manager's duties with the Philadelphia Phillies in order to go back to school. He will return to the organization in a new capacity in 2026 once his schooling is done.
The Phillies announced all this in a press release on Friday:
- Vice President and General Manager Sam Fuld is currently pursuing his MBA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and upon graduation in May 2026, he will transition to President of Business Operations.
“I look forward to taking on this new challenge with the same passion, competitiveness and respect that I’ve applied throughout my professional career,” said Fuld. “The opportunity to collaborate across baseball and business operations is an exciting one, and I’m honored to be entrusted with helping to build upon the many great elements of this organization.”
Fuld had been the general manager of the Phillies since the 2021 season. Preston Mattingly, the son of Don Mattingly, is the new GM moving forward.
Fuld spent eight years in the big leagues with the Rays, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins. He was a lifetime .227 hitter who had 12 home runs. Always a threat on the bases, Fuld stole 67 career bases. He stole 20 bags for the Rays back in 2011.
As for his work with the Phillies, Fuld helped lead them to the World Series back in 2022 and the NLCS back in 2023.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.