How Nick Martinez Has Fared Against Opponents in His New Division

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed Monday to a one-year, $13 million contract with right-hander Nick Martinez. The 35-year-old was among the more notable starting pitchers on the free-agent market. He played a key role in the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation over the past two seasons.

Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA over 142 1/3 innings in 2024, setting a career high with 116 strikeouts. He returned in 2025 and again recorded 116 strikeouts while logging a career-high 165 2/3 innings. Though his ERA rose to 4.45, he maintained a solid 1.21 WHIP.

Martinez will have a new uniform in 2026 as he joins a highly competitive American League East. A seasoned pitcher with years of experience, he is no stranger to facing clubs within one of baseball’s toughest divisions.

Martinez’s history against the Yankees and Red Sox

Aug 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been the team Martinez has faced most often, appearing in 10 games against them. He has posted a 5.09 ERA in 35 1/3 innings against New York, his lowest ERA against any opponent in the East.

Though Martinez has made more appearances against the Yankees, he has logged slightly more innings against the Boston Red Sox, totaling 35 2/3 innings in nine games. His ERA is higher against Boston at 5.80, and he has allowed eight home runs. The Red Sox also have 54 hits against him, the most of any AL East opponent.

Blue Jays and Orioles production against Martinez

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) gestures to fans as he walks off the mound ahead of the ninth of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. Martinez was on pace to pitching a no-hitter game until a hit was made. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez does not have as large a sample size against the Toronto Blue Jays or Baltimore Orioles as he does against the other two AL East opponents. He has pitched 24 1/3 innings in six games against Toronto, posting a 6.66 ERA. Against Baltimore, he has logged 20 innings in five games with a 5.85 ERA.

Though the sample size against his new division is limited, the numbers indicate he has struggled against teams he will face multiple times this season. Boston has had the most success, leading the East in hits, runs and home runs against Martinez.

Despite the struggles, Martinez will have plenty of opportunities to respond. Facing these teams multiple times this season will allow him to better prepare and understand what he is up against. Reaching a career high in innings pitched last season is also an encouraging sign for the Rays, as it shows that even as he gets older, he continues to produce.

