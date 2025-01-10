Former Toronto Blue Jays Ace Being Shopped By American League Rivals
The New York Yankees are reportedly trying to trade right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports they'd also be willing to pay down some of his $18 million contract for 2025. There's also a vesting option for Stroman if he hits 140 innings pitched this year, so an acquiring team would need to think about that as well.
Stroman no longer has a place on the Yankees. Even though the team cleared some of its pitching log jam by trading Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers, Stroman still finds himself on the outside looking in. The Yankees signed Max Fried this offseason and will pair him with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt in the rotation.
Stroman also didn't see one inning of playoff action in 2024 as the Yankees advanced all the way to the World Series.
Stroman went 10-9 last season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
