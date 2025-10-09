Aaron Judge Gave Sad Quote About Losing After Blue Jays Eliminate Yankees in ALDS
The Yankees are right back to where they started following another disappointing postseason finish, as they saw their 2025 campaign end with a whimper in a lifeless Game 4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge managed to bring their season back from the dead with an electric three-run homer in Game 3, but New York fell short at the plate especially in the late innings during Wednesday's 5-2 defeat.
Judge met with reporters after the game and offered a blunt assessment of why he thought the Yankees lost the series.
"I think once again it comes down to the little things, making the little plays, coming up with the big hit," Judge said. "If you don't do that, give teams extra outs, they're going to capitalize on it. ... For us we gotta clean a couple things up and we'll be right back here.
"I liked our chances all year, it was a special group. Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not getting a chance to have a long run with them and end in a championship. Especially with the fans all year... disappointed we let all those guys down."
Judge and the Yankees now face an offseason filled with looming questions about their roster, one that had the the third-highest opening day payroll in the big leagues but one that ultimately fell short of its lofty championship aspirations.