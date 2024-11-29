Former Blue Jays, Diamondbacks Outfielder Sócrates Brito Could Return to MLB
Outfielder Sócrates Brito is drawing interest from a "handful" of MLB teams, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Friday morning.
Brito, who last appeared in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, has spent the past three seasons with the Kia Tigers in the KBO. The 32-year-old hit .310 with 26 home runs, 30 doubles, 97 RBI, 13 stolen bases and an .875 OPS in Korea this season, ultimately winning a championship with the Tigers.
Across his three years in the KBO, Brito racked up 63 home runs, 90 doubles, 270 RBI and 40 stolen bases, batting .302 along the way.
Brito turned pro as a teenager with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2010, and he made his MLB debut in 2015. In 18 games of major league action that season, Brito hit .303 with a .778 OPS and a 0.6 WAR.
The outfielder started 2016 as the No. 4 prospect in the D-Backs' farm system, and he made the club's Opening Day roster. He didn't find the same level of success that season, though, batting .179 with a .554 OPS and a -0.5 WAR.
Brito didn't get another taste of MLB action until 2018, when he hit .175 with a .447 OPS and -0.3 WAR across 24 games. Arizona wound up waiving Brito at the start of 2019, and while the San Diego Padres claimed him, he was designated for assignment and traded to the Blue Jays soon after.
Toronto gave Brito a shot at the MLB level, but he still didn't catch on. In 17 games, he hit .077 with a .291 OPS and a -0.8 WAR.
Brito latched on with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, only to opt out of the COVID-shortened season. He then spent 2021 with the New York Yankees' Triple-A squad, which was his most recent experience in affiliated baseball.
While he never achieved much in the majors, Brito has thrived in the minors. He is a .287 hitter with a .806 OPS in his Triple-A career, averaging 18 home runs, 36 doubles, 94 RBI and 21 stolen bases per 162 games.
