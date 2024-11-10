Former Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier Has High Praise For Organization
Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier spoke glowingly of his time in the organization in a recent podcast episode with the Toronto Star.
Kiermaier has already made plans to drop by Jays spring training in Dunedin: “Just go in and out, no employment, just show my face.” It would be the first step toward continuing his relationship with the Jays.
“I loved my time (with Toronto),” he said. “It was absolutely precious … I hope I’m able to be a part (of the Jays) forever in some capacity … They gave me the world. I feel like even though I was there for a year and a half, I feel like I just love it. I feel like they love me.
Kiermaier, 34, just announced his retirement from professional baseball. He had been traded from the Blue Jays to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline this year and helped Los Angeles win the World Series this season.
He spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing to the Dodgers. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season before the trade to Los Angeles.
As a hitter, Kiermaier has a lifetime .246 average. He hit just .197 for the two organizations this season. His best offensive seasons came at the beginning of his career when he hit .263 in both 2014 and 2015. One of the best defenders of his era, he won four Gold Glove Awards, including one with the Blue Jays in 2023.
