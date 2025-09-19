Clayton Kershaw Career Timeline: Top Moments From the Dodgers' Future Hall of Famer

On April 1, 2013, @ClaytonKersh22 became the first pitcher in baseball history since Don Drysdale (1965) to hit a home run and throw a shutout on opening day.



Kershaw broke a scoreless tie in the 8th inning and his complete game 4-hitter helped the @Dodgers beat the Giants, 4-0. pic.twitter.com/sfWoUosCaN