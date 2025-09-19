Clayton Kershaw Career Timeline: Top Moments From the Dodgers' Future Hall of Famer
The Dodgers announced that legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be retiring after the 2025 season following 18 MLB campaigns, all with Los Angeles. Kershaw will make his final home regular season start on Friday, against the Giants.
Over 449 starts and nearly two decades since the Dodgers selected Kershaw out of high school, the left-hander boasts a 222-96 record, 2.54 ERA and has amassed 3,039 strikeouts. He's both one of the greatest and most accomplished pitchers of all time, and will now wrap up his career.
Before Friday's start and his impending retirement, here's a look back at Kershaw's remarkable career.
June 6, 2006: Dodgers Draft Kershaw Out of High School
Kershaw emerged as the top high school pitching prospect leading up to the 2006 MLB draft as he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for baseball. He had initially committed to play college baseball at Texas A&M, but when the Dodgers selected him with the No. 7 pick, Kershaw opted to skip college and join Los Angeles.
May 25, 2008: Kershaw Makes MLB Debut
After less than two years in the Dodgers' minor league system, Kershaw made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in May 2008. He pitched against the Cardinals in his first game and struck out his first batter. Over six innings, he allowed five hits, two runs and one walk while striking out seven and the Dodgers won the game in extra innings.
2009: First Playoff Start
Though Kershaw appeared in the postseason during his rookie season in a relief role, he did not make his first start until his second year. He faced the Cardinals in his first playoff start, allowing nine hits, two runs and one walk while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings as the Dodgers won 3-2. Kershaw pitched 13 1/3 innings overall during the 2009 season, giving up nine runs and posting a 6.08 ERA, foreshadowing his future postseason woes.
Sept. 14, 2010: First Complete Game Shutout
Kershaw pitched the first complete shutout of his career in Sept. 2010 against his longtime rival, the Giants, who went on to win the World Series that year. Over nine scoreless innings, Kershaw allowed four hits, no walks and struck out four en route to a 1-0 victory.
July 2011: Kershaw's First All-Star Game
After posting a 3.03 ERA through the first half of the season, Kershaw was named an MLB All-Star for the first time in his career. This would mark the first of 11 All-Star appearances for Kershaw, and a run of seven straight All-Star nods.
2011: Kershaw Wins NL Triple Crown, First Cy Young Award
Kershaw won the National League triple crown in 2011 after leading the league with 21 wins, a 2.28 ERA and 248 strikeouts. He finished first in all of MLB in ERA, and second to then Tigers' pitcher Justin Verlander in wins and strikeouts. Kershaw was then named the Cy Young award winner for the first of three times during his career.
2012: Kershaw Wins Roberto Clemente Award
Kershaw was named the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB's humanitarian award, in 2012. Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, founded Kershaw's Challenge, which gives back to at-risk youth and communities, including in Los Angeles and his native Texas. Through their foundation, Kershaw and Ellen opened a orphanage in Lusaka, Zambai, providing a home for many orphans in need. To help raise money for this home and his other charitable efforts, Kershaw donated $100 for every strikeout he recorded over multiple seasons.
Opening Day, 2013: Kershaw Hits Lone Home Run and Pulls Off a Maddux
The Dodgers named Kershaw their Opening Day starter once again in 2013, for their game against the Giants. Kershaw pitched a complete game shutout to open the season, allowing four hits, no runs or walks and striking out seven. He pulled off a Maddux, or a complete game shutout on less than 100 pitches.
The only issue? Kershaw got no run support until he led off in the bottom of the eighth inning and hit the only home run of his career. His teammates followed with three more runs, and the Dodgers won 4-0.
June 18, 2014: Kershaw Throws a No-Hitter
In June 2014, Kershaw threw the lone no-hitter of his career. Going up against the Rockies, he allowed no hits or walks across nine innings and struck out 15. He technically did not finish with a perfect game because shortstop Hanley Ramirez committed an error in the seventh inning.
This accomplishment was part of Kershaw's streak of pitching 41 scoreless innings, tied for fifth-longest in MLB history.
2014: Kershaw Named MVP
Kershaw was incredible in 2014, going 21-3 across 27 starts with a 1.77 ERA and 239 strikeouts. This was the second-lowest ERA of Kershaw's career, and his fourth consecutive season leading the NL in ERA. He was named NL MVP after the season, and also picked up his third Cy Young award, winning this one unanimously.
2017: First World Series Appearance
Almost a decade into Kershaw's MLB career, he finally made his first World Series in 2017, where the Dodgers took on the Astros. Kershaw started Game 1 of the series, allowing just one run and striking out 11 in a 3-1 win. He pitched again in Game 5, but gave up six runs over 4.2 innings. He did throw four scoreless innings as a reliever in Game 7, but it wasn't enough for the Dodgers to win. The Astros won, though their championship has been tainted by the team's sign-stealing scandal.
Kershaw would return to the World Series the following year, but gave up nine runs in two starts against the Red Sox, only adding to the narratives surrounding his postseason struggles. The Rex Sox would win the series.
2020: Kershaw Wins First World Series
At long last, Kershaw finally won his first championship in 2020. The 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kershaw also missed time due to a back injury. He was ready for the postseason though, and led the Dodgers' to wins in his two World Series starts against the Rays. In those starts, Kershaw pitched 11.2 innings and allowed seven hits, three walks, three runs and struck out 14.
April 30, 2022: Kershaw Breaks Dodgers' Strikeouts Record
Kershaw broke the franchise strikeouts record early in 2022 when he struck out Tigers' Spencer Torkelson. He officially passed Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton, who struck out 2,696 over his time as a Dodger.
2024: Kershaw Wins Second World Series Ring, Celebrates First Championship Parade
Kershaw was limited to just seven starts in 2024 due to an elbow injury which held him out of the start of the year, followed by a season-ending toe injury. Though Kershaw was unable to pitch during the postseason, he was there to celebrate as the Dodgers defeated the Yankees to win the World Series. After the victory, Kershaw finally got to take part in a World Series parade since they didn't have a parade in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I didn't have anything to do with this championship, but it feels like the best feeling in the world!" Kershaw proclaimed at the celebrations.
July 2, 2025: Kershaw Becomes 20th Pitcher to Throw 3,000 Strikeouts
Kershaw had acquired practically every accolade a pitcher can dream of entering his 18th and final campaign. World Series Champion. MVP. Cy Young award winner. Perennial All-Star. One of the few accomplishments missing from his resumé was reaching 3,000 strikeouts, which he finally hit this season after striking out White Sox's Vinny Capra.
Sept. 18, 2025: Dodgers Announces Kershaw's Retirement
With 10 days remaining in the regular season and Kershaw set to make his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium, the franchise announced he will retire at the end of this season.