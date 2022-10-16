Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET

Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time.

A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET.

It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.

The weather delay may be an inconvenience, but with game three of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros running late, it may not be such a terrible thing.

Had the Padres-Dodgers game started on time, there would be three playoff games running at the same time, with game three of the other ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians also on at this time. At time of publication, the Mariners-Astros game was still running, entering the 17th inning.

The Padres won their first home playoff game in front of San Diego fans Friday night, since 1998, the same season the Padres last played in the World Series. Their win Friday night gave them a 2-1 lead in the NLDS over their division rival.

The Padres can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 1998 with a win Saturday night.

The Dodgers need a win in order to stay alive. If the Dodgers win Saturday, the two teams will play a decisive game five Sunday in Los Angeles.

Here's a look at the two teams' starting lineups for Saturday's game.