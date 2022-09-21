Skip to main content
Hayden Wesneski Expected to Remain in Cubs' Rotation Moving Forward

Hayden Wesneski Expected to Remain in Cubs' Rotation Moving Forward

Rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski will likely receive at least one more start over the final two weeks of the regular season, according to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. Wesneski is a prime candidate to be a full-time member of the Cubs pitching rotation next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski will likely receive at least one more start over the final two weeks of the regular season, according to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. Wesneski is a prime candidate to be a full-time member of the Cubs pitching rotation next season.

According to Chicago Cubs beat writer at the Chicago Tribune Meghan Montemurro, rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski should be getting more run down the stretch of the season, pitching out of the Cubs' starting rotation.

According Montemurro, Cubs manager David Ross is "pretty sure" that Wesneski will receive at least one more start before the end of the season. The Cubs are still working on lining up their pitching rotation for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.

Ross gave the ball to Adrian Sampson Tuesday night for the Cubs' game in Miami, game two of a three-game series against the Marlins. Veteran Marcus Stroman is Wednesday's probable starter in the series finale, but the Cubs have yet to announce who will pitch beyond Wednesday. The Cubs open a four-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Wesneski was phenomenal in his last start Friday against the Colorado Rockies, allowing just one run, three hits and no walks over seven innings, striking out seven. It was his second start of his young career.

Wesneski was given a short leash in his first career start, September 11 against the San Francisco Giants. Ross pulled Wesneski in the fourth inning after allowing four hits, three runs and one walk.

Wesneski shined in his big league debut two weeks ago, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one walk in relief in the Cubs' win over the Cincinnati Reds September 6.

Wesneski was acquired prior to the 2022 trade deadline from the New York Yankees for relief pitcher Scott Effross.

Wesneski's career is just beginning, but he has shown a great deal of promise. He will likely get at least one more start over the last two weeks of the regular season, and is a prime candidate to be a full-time member of the Cubs' rotation next season.

USATSI_19063517_168388303_lowres
News

Hayden Wesneski Expected to Remain in Cubs' Rotation Moving Forward

By Jack Vita
USATSI_14602177_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers Name Giants GM Scott Harris President of Baseball Operations

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19036218_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jomboy Breaks Down Two Managers Getting Ejected on Same Play

By Jack Vita
USATSI_5418764_168388303_lowres
News

Wife of 2008 Phillies' World Series Champ Comes Up Short On Reality Show

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19066727_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079586_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Clinch American League West, First Round Playoff Bye

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Mets Punt Brewers 7-2, Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2016

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19079556_168388303_lowres
News

Max Scherzer Throws Six Perfect Innings, Strikes Out 9 in Return to Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19072712_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Enter Critical Series 4 GB of Guardians in AL Central

By Jack Vita