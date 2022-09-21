Hayden Wesneski Expected to Remain in Cubs' Rotation Moving Forward

According to Chicago Cubs beat writer at the Chicago Tribune Meghan Montemurro, rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski should be getting more run down the stretch of the season, pitching out of the Cubs' starting rotation.

According Montemurro, Cubs manager David Ross is "pretty sure" that Wesneski will receive at least one more start before the end of the season. The Cubs are still working on lining up their pitching rotation for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.

Ross gave the ball to Adrian Sampson Tuesday night for the Cubs' game in Miami, game two of a three-game series against the Marlins. Veteran Marcus Stroman is Wednesday's probable starter in the series finale, but the Cubs have yet to announce who will pitch beyond Wednesday. The Cubs open a four-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Wesneski was phenomenal in his last start Friday against the Colorado Rockies, allowing just one run, three hits and no walks over seven innings, striking out seven. It was his second start of his young career.

Wesneski was given a short leash in his first career start, September 11 against the San Francisco Giants. Ross pulled Wesneski in the fourth inning after allowing four hits, three runs and one walk.

Wesneski shined in his big league debut two weeks ago, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one walk in relief in the Cubs' win over the Cincinnati Reds September 6.

Wesneski was acquired prior to the 2022 trade deadline from the New York Yankees for relief pitcher Scott Effross.

Wesneski's career is just beginning, but he has shown a great deal of promise. He will likely get at least one more start over the last two weeks of the regular season, and is a prime candidate to be a full-time member of the Cubs' rotation next season.