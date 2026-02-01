3 Candidates to Fill Red Sox's Infield Hole After Eugenio Suárez's Deal

The Boston Red Sox desperately need to add an infielder to their roster. They lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency and they haven't made a move to replace him.

As of now, the Red Sox will be left relying on top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer and a few other unproven pieces at the big league level. It's hard to imagine that this group could compete with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One of the top options for the Red Sox was Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suárez, but the Red Sox missed out on him, too. Suárez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Boston reportedly didn't make a formal offer to Suárez, so their might not have been mutual interest between the two parties.

With Suárez off the board, where could the Red Sox find the solution to their biggest roster problem?

Chicago Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner

With the Cubs adding Bregman, they might be in the market to trade Nico Hoerner for a haul. Matt Shaw could take over at second base for Hoerner if they opt to trade him.

It would likely cost a top pitching prospect and then some to land the Cubs star. He's coming off a huge year in which he hit nearly .300 with a 6.2 WAR. There's a chance the Cubs aren't interested in trading him, but the Red Sox should make an offer either way.

Philadelphia Phillies 3B Alec Bohm

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after a single in the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This idea is a bit unlikely for one glaring reason: Bohm's defense.

The Red Sox likely didn't make an aggressive attempt at Suárez because of his below average defense. Bohm is in the same boat defensively.

Still, there's a chance the Red Sox get desperate and pursue a trade for the Phillies All-Star. He's a solid bat with the potential to slug 20 home runs and 20 doubles in a season.

St. Louis Cardinals 2B Brendan Donovan

The most likely option on the market is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan.

Donovan is a versatile defender who could play practically anywhere across the infield. He could slot in at second base or third base if Boston needed him to.

These two sides have already made two trades this offseason, so they're familiar doing business together. If the Red Sox are willing to pay the steep cost for Donovan, they could bring him in over the next few weeks.

More MLB: Red Sox, Mariners Running Out of Infield Options After Reds Latest Move