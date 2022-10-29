Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce Game 2 World Series Starting Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Saturday night.
The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler Friday night. The Astros will pitch Framber Valdez.
The Phillies took a game one victory Friday night, completing an improbable five-run comeback to defeat the Astros 6-5, taking a 1-0 lead in the World Series.
The Astros need a win Saturday night to defend homefield and even the series, 1-1.
Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):
1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827
2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794
3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820
4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878
5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694
6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713
7) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723
8) CF Matt Vierling .246/.297/.648
9) SS Edmundo Sosa .227/.275/.644
SP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)
Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:
1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920
2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715
3) DH Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019
4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820
5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808
6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648
7) LF Aledmys Diaz .243/.287/.691
8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739
9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600
SP Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)
Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
