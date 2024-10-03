Houston Astros Reportedly Expected to Present Formal Offer to Pending Free Agent

Fastball

The Houston Astros are going to try to do all they can to bring back free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) runs after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park on Oct 2. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are reportedly going to present an offer to third baseman Alex Bregman in the near future. The All-Star is going to be a free agent for the first time once this season officially ends.

Houston saw its season end on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers as they lost in the American League wild card round.

Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN:

The Astros have yet to present a formal offer to Bregman, but they are expected to in the near future. The end of the World Series triggers an exclusive, five-day negotiating window between teams and their players before the rest of the market opens. The Astros hope to get a sense for their chances to retain Bregman then.

This loss to Detroit ended a stretch of seven consecutive ALCS or better runs for the Astros, who won the World Series in both 2017 and 2022.

The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both of those championship teams and has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games.

He's expected to command a deal upwards of $150 million. If Bregman comes back, he'd pair with Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez to give the Astros another chance to make a run in 2025.

Houston won the American League West this season, besting the Seattle Mariners, who finished in second place.

