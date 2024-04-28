Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez Joins Recent History with Pair of Mammoth Home Runs on Saturday
Playing in Mexico City as part of the Mexico City Series, the Houston Astros rolled the Colorado Rockies, 12-4, on Saturday night.
With the win, the disappointing Astros are now 8-19 on the year while the Rockies are down to 7-20.
In the win, the Astros' offense was carried by superstar Yordan Alvarez. The burly lefty went 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. Furthermore, in the altitude of Mexico City, his home runs put him in an elite class of recent baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Yordan Alvarez is the 2nd player with 2 460+ ft HR in a game under Statcast (2015), joining:
6/22/23 Byron Buxton
One of the most feared hitters in all of baseball, Alvarez is now hitting .283 for the season with seven homers and 17 RBI. Since debuting in 2019, Alvarez has 136 career homers and 397 RBI. He is a lifetime .294 hitter who has helped Houston make the ALCS or greater in every year of his career. The Astros won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies.
Alvarez wasn't the only one hitting huge homers in the Mexico City air, by the way. Ryan McMahon of the Rockies also popped one 459 feet. Both of Alvarez's homers went 461. Mexico City has an altitude of more than 7,380 feet, which makes the air significantly thinner than Denver.
The two teams will play again in Mexico City on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET. Framber Valdez makes his return from injury for Houston. He is 0-0 with a 2.19 ERA, while Austin Gomber pitches for Colorado.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.