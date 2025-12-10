How Orioles' $155M Pete Alonso Stunner Affects Mets, Red Sox, Others

The Baltimore Orioles were not playing around.

Action predictably picked up in free agency at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings this week, but the Orioles nabbing Pete Alonso from the New York Mets was the first true shocker of the offseason. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the five-year, $155 million pact between the five-time All-Star first baseman and this year's last-place team in the American League East.

It's safe to say this move has the widest-ranging ramifications of anything that's happened in the offseason thus far, so let's break down all the most-impacted parties.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles reportedly offered five years, $150 million to Kyle Schwarber before he re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Clearly, that offer wasn't for appearances, as Baltimore was hell-bent on adding an impact bat to the middle of the order. The price tag didn't scare them at all, and the fact that they outbid the team with the richest owner in baseball is hard to process.

Most of all, the Orioles sent a message here. They view themselves as legitimate World Series contenders, regardless of their awful first two months of this past season, and owner David Rubenstein proved once and for all on Wednesday that a new era of Baltimore baseball has begun.

New York Mets

Aug 14, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen stands on the field before a ceremony to honor first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) for breaking the Mets all time home run record before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's proving to be a truly transformational offseason for the Mets, who have now said goodbye to Alonso, closer Edwin Díaz, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. There's something to be said for shaking up the clubhouse after a disappointing year, but the Mets have 38 home runs to replace in the middle of their order now, with no clear pathway for doing so.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets saw the kinds of offers Alonso was getting and didn't even register a bid. Mets fans everywhere are simply left to question why, with Steve Cohen greenlighting the largest contract in the history of team sports last offseason, this team simply isn't opening the checkbooks for its most beloved stars.

Boston Red Sox

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a single during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox were believed to have made a formal offer to Alonso prior to his choosing the Orioles. What they offered matters in terms of their ability to sign other big bats, but make no mistake: the Red Sox are a clear loser here.

Boston hasn't had a 40-homer bat since 2018, and the only free agent still on the board who is a clear threat to do so moving forward is Eugenio Suárez, who has lots of other flaws in his game. Boston also has to worry about re-signing Alex Bregman, and perhaps the Mets are in the mix for him now that first base is open for Mark Vientos to slide over from third.

New York Yankees (and rest of AL East)

Jon Morosi of MLB Network quickly pointed out after the Alonso news broke that the Mets seemed like an ideal fit for Cody Bellinger, who the Yankees would still love to retain. Losing a key outfielder to the crosstown rivals in back-to-back winters certainly wouldn't be fun for the Bronx Bombers, even if the mood is higher than it is in Queens right now.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays still have to face Alonso for 13 games apiece for the next five years, as the AL East has become perhaps the most daunting division in baseball history.

The list could go on, as every other National League East team has to be thrilled to see Alonso gone, but clearly, this deal was one of the most consequential of the offseason, and will shape the way a lot of teams handle things the rest of the way.

