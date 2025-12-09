How Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Deal Impacts Orioles, Reds, More

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly will have Kyle Schwarber back in the lineup in 2026 and beyond.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday morning that the Phillies are in agreement with Schwarber on a mammoth five-year, $150 million deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

"Breaking: Slugger Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a five-year, $150 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "The NL MVP runner-up, one of the best home run hitters and clubhouse leaders in baseball, is returning to Philadelphia."

The Phillies made a big move on Tuesday

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phillies aren't the only team that offered Schwarber a massive, nine-figure deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Baltimore Orioles matched the Phillies' offer, the Cincinnati Reds offered Schwarber a deal in the neighborhood of five years and $125 million, and the Pittsburgh Pirates offered $120 million over four years.

"The Baltimore Orioles’ failure to land Kyle Schwarber wasn’t for lack of trying," Rosenthal wrote. "Their proposal to the free-agent designated hitter signaled how serious they are about spending big this offseason.The Orioles offered Schwarber the same five-year, $150 million contract he agreed to Tuesday with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to people briefed on the negotiations. The Cincinnati Reds also offered Schwarber five years, but their proposal was in the $125 million range, with room to grow. The Pittsburgh Pirates were at four years and $120 million. The amounts of any other offers Schwarber received are not known."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported last week that the "juiciest rumor" he heard before the winter meetings was that the Mets would "push" the Phillies for Schwarber.

Clearly, Schwarber's market was massive, so what's next? Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Orioles are one of the teams that will be meeting with Pete Alonso at the winter meetings. Baltimore's reported offer to Schwarber shows that the organization isn't messing around this offseason. Alonso is the next-best slugger on the open market. The Orioles landed Ryan Helsley earlier in the offseason and there's now room for more. Rosenthal reported that Alonso and Kyle Tucker are potential next targets along with Framber Valdez.

Rosenthal reported that the Reds "are not expected to pursue" other big-money free agents.

Schwarber has been viewed as a massive domino that could trigger movement across the league. He has now reportedly exited the open market. Immediately in the aftermath, Edwin Díaz inked a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Schwarber off the market, the players that will be most impacted by his decision are Alonso and Alex Bregman. Schwarber got $150 million and there's an argument that either Alonso or Bregman should get similar money. Now, the attention turns to them.

More MLB: Mariners Reportedly Eyeing Cardinals’ 2.07 ERA Bullpen Standout