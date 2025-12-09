Insider's Latest Jorge Polanco Update Bodes Well For Mariners

The Seattle Mariners had a season to remember in 2025, winning 90 games and an American League West title while also making a run to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. They were just one game short of the World Series.

They started the offseason with a bang, re-signing Josh Naylor for five years and $92.5 million. That was their top priority, but other players remain unsigned, including Jorge Polanco.

The veteran second baseman had a big year with the Mariners in 2025, hitting .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI and an .821 OPS. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times provided an important update that Polanco could sign soon, possibly even during the Winter Meetings.

Jorge Polanco News Is Good News For Mariners

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

Polanco was a true spark plug for the Mariners in 2025. He provides power from both sides of the plate and can play second base and shortstop.

Between him and Eugenio Suarez, Polanco is likely the cheaper option, and he would allow them to fill their second base need for the next few years and bring some power back to the lineup for 2026.

But if Polanco is predicted to sign during the Winter Meetings, that bodes well for the Mariners. They could soon have the former All-Star back on a Mariners uniform and set themselves up well for 2026.

The 32-year-old would have the opportunity to play for a contender if he stays in Seattle and could help push the Mariners closer to their first ever World Series appearance. But it would be good for the Mariners if he signs soon, because they could then have two of their major holes filled for 2026.

It would likely mean that Suarez won’t return, but it could give the Mariners a major boost as they try to navigate the rest of the offseason and potentially improving their team after an impressive 2025 season.

The Winter Meetings are in their final two days, but Polanco could possibly reach his decision soon, and that bodes well for Seattle, especially since they are a contender and give him the best shot to win a championship instead of the Pittsburgh Pirates or Minnesota Twins.

We’ll see if he ultimately signs in the next two days.

