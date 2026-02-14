Where Outfield Market Stands After Nick Castellanos Signing

Just mere days after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies, outfielder Nick Castellanos is headed to the San Diego Padres. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to the news.

The two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger had struggled in Philadelphia and also had become a bit of a distraction, grabbing a beer in the dugout after being replaced defensively, which resulted in him being benched for a game.

For a few days, the outfield market had gained an interesting piece for contending teams to target, but he is now off the board. Here is a look at who is left after Castel

Who's left?

Sep 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Starling Marte (6) follows through on an RBI ground out against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Castellanos off the board, the clientele is rather thin at this point in the offseason. There are options such as Starling Marte, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, and Andrew McCutchen. But McCutchen doesn't play much outfield anymore and is more of a designated hitter.

Castellanos was the last player in the mix that was a true difference maker at this point in his career. The 33-year-old had still hit .250/.294/.400 with 17 home runs in 2025 with the Phillies. But unfortunately, the options are thin, especially for teams looking for some right-handed power in their lineup, and there isn't much else those teams can do at this point.

The market should start to move a little bit though. With Castellanos signed, it is only a matter of time before some of the other options start coming off the board, likely taking one-year deals to be platoon pieces. Castellanos was the only one that is capable of being an everyday player at this point.

Opening Day is March 26, and it might still take a while for certain players to sign. It could potentially even take past Opening Day for the market to move fully. But at the very least, another domino has fallen in free agency.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the market moves after this deal and where certain players will go. But Castellanos was the best available option, and now he is off the board. Free agency has moved quite slow this offseason. It may continue to do so, but it's also only a matter of time before other players find deals.

