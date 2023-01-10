Interview with Houston Astros Pitcher, Prospect JP France

Houston Astros pitcher JP France has spent the last five years working his way through the Astros farm system. In November, he was placed on the Astros' active roster, after pitching for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Triple-A in 2022, and hopes to make his Major League debut in 2023. France visits the Jack Vita Show for a conversation about life in the minor leagues, pitching, and more.

He was selected in the 14th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Mississippi State University. In his last 17 appearances of the 2022 Triple-A season in Sugar Land, France logged a 2.52 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched. In November, France was placed on the Astros Major League active roster, and he hopes to make his Major League debut in 2023. His wife, Jessica McCain France, appeared on five different seasons of reality television series that aired on MTV between the years 2013 and 2016, including The Real World: Portland, The Challenge: Rivals II, The Challenge: Free Agents, The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, and The Challenge: Rivals III. Jessica is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, and is due to give birth very soon.

France visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss a wide variety of topics including, his love for hunting and the movie 'Mean Girls,' life in the minor leagues, changes that have come to minor league baseball in recent years — some of which that are soon coming to MLB, such as the pitch clock — preparing for fatherhood, his Christian faith, his wife's reality television career, pitching, and much more.

France has pitched both as a starter and a reliever. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen towards the end of last season. How does pitching as a reliever differ from pitching as a starter? France explains. He discusses his pitch mix, how to mentally turn the page from a bad outing, and how he attacks hitters. Tune in to the Jack Vita Show for an episode you will not want to miss!

We featured JP's wife Jess on the Jack Vita Show last summer. Check it out here!

