Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.

The stars were out, cheering on the Phillies this weekend. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made an appearance at game three Friday night, where he came out onto the field, chugged a beer, and hugged the Phillie Phanatic.

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was spotted at game three Friday night, as well as game four Saturday night.

Phillies great, 2008 World Series champion and 2006 National League MVP Ryan Howard threw out the ceremonial first pitch before game four Saturday night.

FOX's broadcast of game four Saturday night showed the recently retired Jay Wright enjoying the Phillies' 10-6 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Wright took to Twitter, tweeting out a pair of videos from his time at the game.

Wright was born in Churchville, Pennsylvania and attended Council Rock High School North in Newtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania

After coaching 21 seasons at Villanova and making four Final Four appearances, the 60-year-old announced his retirement in April, upon the conclusion of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

He was succeeded by former Fordham head coach and longtime Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune, who will soon begin his first season as the Wildcats head coach.

The Phillies are one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009. A victory on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park would secure their first National League Pennant in 13 years.